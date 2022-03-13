Marcus Rashford can leave Manchester United in summer if he wants – Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has left the door open for Marcus Rashford to leave the club at the end of the season if he chooses to do so.

Following United’s humiliating defeat at the hands of City in the Manchester Derby last week, news broke that Rashford was considering the possibility of continuing his career away from Old Trafford, being concerned about a perceived lack of game-time under Rangnick.

Naturally, the journalists present at the press conference ahead of United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday were always going ask questions about this particular issue.

“I spoke with him yesterday and the day before yesterday so I don’t know anything about that,” Rangnick said.

“In my 25 years of professional football, I have been deciding not to take too much notice of things happening in the media.

“He didn’t say anything to me. He said to me that he’s still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level here for the club. He didn’t mention a thing about not being happy here.”

Rangnick pointed out that Rashford has started more matches on the pitch than on the bench since he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and revealed that the forward had said nothing about this apparent issue to him at all when they spoke.

“But again, I mean, the window is closed right now. Even in case suppose he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer.”