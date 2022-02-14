Frenkie de Jong not interested in leaving Barcelona amid rumoured interest

Frenkie de Jong has no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer, and he’s therefore set to reject any offers from any club, according to Sport.

The 24-year-old midfielder is said to have had problems with what Xavi Hernandez is asking him to do on the pitch, but he hasn’t lost faith in the head coach or the project unfolding at the club.

Barcelona have been struggling financially for a while now, and having failed to keep hold of icon Lionel Messi last summer, they could be open to getting some of the players off their wage bill. They reportedly tried to sell Ousmane Dembele in January and failed, which means the French forward will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, De Jong apparently isn’t going anywhere.