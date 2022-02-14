Borussia Dortmund confident of signing Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund appear to be closing in on signing a replacement for Erling Haaland in the form of RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

Having joined Dortmund from Salzburg himself back in January 2020, Haaland seems likely to move on this summer when a €75 million release clause in his contract kicks in. That amount will hardly suffice to ward off top European clubs when they come calling for one of the best attacking players in the world right now, whom Transfermarkt value at €150m.

It’s certainly hard to find a suitable replacement for a striker that has scored 80 goals in 79 matches in all competitions, but as things stand at the moment, Dortmund have no choice but to give it their best shot, and Adeyemi seems like a decent candidate. Several notable journalists have reported the same thing – Dortmund and Salzburg are in talks and the talks are going well. The player is open to the idea and likely to accept the offer the Bundesliga side submit for him and his representatives to consider.

The 20-year-old has 22 goal involvements (18 goals, four assists) in 29 matches in all competitions this term; not quite as impressive as Haaland, but not far from the Norwegian’s numbers either.

Dortmund have already secured the services of Niklas Sule, who passed up an option to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old centre-back will leave the Allianz Arena and arrive at the Signal Iduna Park as a free agent, which represents an interesting turn of events when these two clubs are concerned. Bayern are usually the ones who take Dortmund’s players against their wishes, most notably when Robert Lewandowski joined the Bavarians on a free transfer in 2014.