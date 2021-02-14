Liverpool turn to Florian Neuhaus as Wijnaldum replacement

Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract is getting closer to its expiration date at the end of this season, and there has still been no report of a breakthrough in the talks over a new one. Some claims of questionable origin appeared at one point, saying that the Dutch midfielder had rejected the offer that was on his table and had decided to join Barcelona, but more reputable sources say there’s no truth in that. The offer is still on the table and Wijnaldum has not rejected it as of yet. However, he hasn’t accepted it either.

But according to reports in Germany, the stumbling Premier League champions are already preparing for losing the player which has been the most consistently available in their squad for several years, and to that end, they are interested in Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach.

A player of similar mould as Wijnaldum, Neuhaus came through the youth ranks at 1860 Munich and joined Gladbach as a free agent in 2017. He spent the first season on the club’s books on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf, but he has established himself as a regular member of the starting XI since his return. Of the 20 Bundesliga matches the team has played this term, he only missed one through yellow card suspension. He started 17 and came in off the bench in the remaining two. The three-time senior Germany international has six goals and six assists to his name in all competitions.

At the age of 23, he seems a terrific prospect for the future and a signing that makes perfect sense for Liverpool, whose key players are mostly around 30. Transfermarkt has him valued at €38 million, which is about the same amount Sky Sports suggest his release clause stands at (£35m).