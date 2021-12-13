Spurs to allow Dele Alli loan departure in January

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to let Dele Alli leave the club, most likely on a temporary basis, when the transfer window opens next month, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Once considered among the most talented attacking midfielders in the Premier League, Alli truly contributed to the rise of Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino. So much so that he was offered a six-year contract in 2018, which he was happy to sign. The following year, the team reached the Champions League final.

However, things took a turn for the worse soon afterwards, and Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho later that same year. Alli endured a very difficult spell with the Portuguese at the helm, and around that time reports started popping up, hinting at his possible departure. Mourinho left to be replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo, who has also been sacked since and now it’s Antonio Conte in charge of the team. But it seems the prospect hasn’t improved for the 37-cap England international.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly wanted to sign him last summer and again in January this year, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was adamant about not letting him leave back then. Levy has changed his mind since, and he and sporting director Fabio Paratici are of the same opinion.

Apparently, Spurs would be open to a permanent deal too, but only for the right price, and their demand isn’t likely to be met. Therefore, a loan is the most realistic outcome of the situation for Alli, who has started only six Premier League matches this term.