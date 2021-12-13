Sardar Azmoun set for Lyon switch

Sardar Azmoun has agreed a four-year contract with Olympique Lyon, according to L’Equipe.

As things stand right now, the 26-year-old forward should join his new club when his current deal with Zenit St. Petersburg expires at the end of the season, but there are talks going on with the Russian club about the possibility of bringing the move forward to January. In that case, Zenit would receive some compensation for the player, rather than lose his services for free.

Dubbed once as the ‘Iranian Messi’, Azmoun has so far had 14 goal involvements (10 goals, four assists) in 21 matches in all competitions this season.