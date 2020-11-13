Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs interested in Jerome Boateng

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich and are watching the situation closely, according to German publication Bild.

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and some outlets believe the Bundesliga champions will not be offering him a new one.

Boateng arrived to Munich from Manchester City in 2011 from Manchester City, and has gone on to win the Bundesliga eight times with the Bavarians, along with five DFB-Pokal and two Champions League trophies. He was also a part of the Germany team that won the 2014 World Cup, but he has been excluded from the national team by Joachim Low who recently revealed he would not be getting a recall.