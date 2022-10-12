Antonio Conte wants Dejan Kulusevski as permanent Tottenham Hotspur player

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has recently spoken great praise of Dejan Kulusevski, who is currently in North London on loan from Juventus.

“He’s hungry for more and wants to become a top player,” Conte said about the 22-year-old winger. “It will be a very smart signing for Tottenham.”

Kulusevski left Juventus for Spurs on an 18-month loan in January this year with an obligation to buy coming into effect under certain terms. Conte’s words could, of course, be taken as confirmation of the Premier League’s side intention to make that happen.

Kulusevski has so far played a total of 26 matches in all competitions for Spurs, scoring 6 goals and producing 11 assists.