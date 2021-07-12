Manchester United continue Varane talks

Manchester United have been given permission to talk to the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to multiple reports, and the talks are underway.

Having already lost captain Sergio Ramos, who has been confirmed as a new Paris Saint-Germain player, it seems the Spanish giants don’t mind losing the services of Varane, their other starting centre-back from the last couple of season, as well. The France international is open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu himself, and with his current contract expiring in 2022, a departure from Madrid would suit all parties involved.

What’s more, Manchester Evening News claim Varane would prefer to travel to Manchester straight away when his post-Euro holiday ends, rather than return to the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, Sky Sports say nothing is certain at this point, with PSG apparently interested in continuing the Ramos-Varane partnership at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants have been in contact with his representatives as well.

Having renewed the contract of striker Edinson Cavani for a year further, agreed a deal to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and reportedly expressed an interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, United are also keen on adding a proven, high-quality centre-back to partner captain Harry Maguire in the heart of defence. Varane appears to fit that part of their plans perfectly.

It is said that the 20-time English champions need to agree personal terms with the 28-year-old first, and then the potential transfer fee will be discussed with Real Madrid. United are said, however, to be wary of a repeat of the 2015 situation with Ramos, when they received a clear signal from the player, only to see him sign a new contract with Real.