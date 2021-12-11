Jurgen Klopp wants Luis Diaz at Liverpool

Liverpool are said to be on the lookout for a versatile forward, a player of the right age to be able to challenge for a place in the team straight away, but also to be a part of their long-term plans. The most immediate need, however, is for someone to provide cover for the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah during the African Cup of Nations this winter.

The Merseysiders have been credited with interest in a number of players that potentially fit this description over the last couple of months. One of them if FC Porto’s Luis Diaz, whom they had a very good chance of seeing up close in action as the two sides met twice in this season’s Champions League group stage. Liverpool won both matches, 1-5 in Portugal and 2-0 at Anfield, but Diaz was one of the brighter spots in Sergio Conceicao’s team.

Reports in Portugal, as relayed by Marca, now say that Jurgen Klopp liked what he saw from the Colombian winger very much and that the Premier League giants are preparing to swoop for his services in January.

Diaz, who has 10 goals and three assists in 13 Primeira Liga appearances this season, is believed to have an €80 million release clause in his contract. Liverpool aren’t used to paying that kind of money for a single player, the only exception being defender Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, and if they indeed intend to make move, they’ll likely be hoping to negotiate a price somewhat lower than that.

Having lost to Atletico Madrid in the final round of the group stage, Porto haven’t made it into the Champions League round of 16 and will be playing in the Europa League instead. A significant influx of cash at this point might come in handy.