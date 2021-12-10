Chelsea interested in Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are interested in signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester City next summer, according to Goal.com.

The 20-year-old centre-back hasn’t played at all this season and he isn’t likely to, after suffering a broken leg in a friendly against Villarreal in August, but it seems Chelsea have no problem with that. Their need to think about reinforcing their central defence is a glaring one, given that both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are refusing to sign a new contract with their current deals expiring at the end of the season.

Chelsea tried and failed to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, having refused to meet the asking price for the player.