Rudiger shelves Chelsea talks

Antonio Rudiger has decided to put his talks with Chelsea over a new contract on hold until January, when he expects to have assessed the options at his disposal regarding his future, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old defender is in the final year of his current deal at Stamford Bridge and he’s reportedly been a subject of interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. However, Rudiger himself recently said that even though he was flattered by the reported interest, he wasn’t talking to anyone but Chelsea.

Nonetheless, it seems the Germany international is open to the idea of playing elsewhere from next season, even though remaining at Chelsea is still a possibility.