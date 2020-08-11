Daniel Sturridge eyes Premier League return

Embed from Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge gave an exclusive interview to Sky Sports and expressed a desire to play in the Premier League once again.

The 31-year-old former England international is one of those names who often evoke questions like “what might have been” as severe and numerous injuries started marring his obvious talent at a moment when he should have been in his prime.

He played for Manchester City and Chelsea before joining Liverpool in January 2013, and Anfield was the place where he left the biggest mark.

In 2013/14, he formed a deadly attacking partnership with Luis Suarez and between them, the two strikers scored 52 Premier League goals that season, with Liverpool missing out on the title by two points in the end. Suarez left for Barcelona the following summer and the path was now clear for Sturridge to become the main man upfront.

However, injuries prevented him from growing fully into that role. His importance for the team diminished under Jurgen Klopp, and he was sent out on loan to West Bromwich Albion for the second half of the 2017/18 season. He came back for the final year of his contract and helped Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League, before finally leaving Anfield with a total of 68 goals and 26 assists in 160 appearances in all competitions.

He subsequently joined Trabzonspor, but his contract with the Turkish side was terminated in March this year due to a four-month ban he had received for breaching betting regulations. Without a club since then, he has been forced to maintain his fitness level by himself.

Sturridge says he still has some ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League and therefore, a return to the top flight of his homeland is his preferred option, but he would listen to offers from elsewhere too.