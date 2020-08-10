CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

Having closed one chapter of his career, the 24-year-old left-back now moves on to the next where he’ll be facing an extremely difficult challenge – to displace from the team the player who has so far served as a role-model for him in Andy Robertson.

Liverpool were initially keen on signing Jamal Lewis from Norwich City, but the valuations of his market value by the two clubs were simply too far apart and despite a strong desire to move to Anfield, Lewis will, at least for a while longer, remain at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, the Premier League champions will be hoping that they’ve found a suitable alternative in the three-time capped Greece international. Tsimikas will cost them an initial fee of €13 million (£11.75m), potentially rising to €16m through add-ons, and he has signed a five-year contract.