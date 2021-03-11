Chelsea to offer Rudiger new contract amid Spurs interest

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are set to begin talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new contract with improved terms, with the aim of fending off interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined Chelsea from AS Roma back in 2017, and has played under four different managers in his three and a half years at Stamford Bridge. In those circumstances, it’s hardly surprising that he has had his ups and downs in terms of getting regular game time, but since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard this winter, he’s been a rather consistent member of the starting XI.

The current contract binding the Germany international to Chelsea expires in 2022 and Spurs are believed to be planning a swoop for his services this summer, but the Blues apparently want him to stay put.