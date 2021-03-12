Haaland signing easier for Real than Mbappe – Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos isn’t expected back in action for another month following a torn meniscus back in January. The long spell on the side-lines will have provided the 34-year-old with time to reflect on his future, with his contract running out this year and a new one not being agreed yet, but he obviously finds the time to consider other matters regarding the club as well.

Talking to Ibai Llanos on Twitch (as relayed by AS), Ramos was asked about his preferrence when it comes to Real signing Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain or Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

The two forwards have been dazzling the football world this season, and both have been heavily linked with moves away from their respective clubs. And Ramos believes Haaland would be a transfer easier to complete in the current financial climate for his club than Mbappe.

“Maybe, due to the circumstances at this moment, I think it would be slightly easier to sign Haaland,” he said.

“Because I think at the end of the day, the one who perhaps is taking over from the likes of Cris [Cristiano Ronaldo], Messi and Neymar is Mbappe. I think the economic circumstances are more complicated and he is a player who it might be difficult to reach an agreement with. But I don’t think it would be a bad idea for Real Madrid to strengthen the attack with a No.9 like Haaland.”

The experienced defender also touched on his own situation in an interview on Thursday. He said there were no news yet, and that he would be the first to report if there were any.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. I wish I could say something, but there is nothing new.”