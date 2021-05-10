Patrick Bamford extends Leeds contract

Patrick Bamford’s contract with Leeds United has been extended by one year, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, which means the striker is now bound to the Elland Road outfit until the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old scored a crucial goal on Saturday as Leeds triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur, restoring his team’s lead after Stuart Dallas’s opener and Son Heung-min’s equalizer. The final scoreline (3-1) was set by Rodrigo late on.

Overall, Bamford has 15 goals in 35 appearances this season, all in the Premier League. His contract was about to enter its final 12 months and a number of clubs, including Liverpool whose boss Jurgen Klopp expressed an open admiration for his quality, were believed to be interested in his signature this summer.

This extension apparently doesn’t rule out a sale if a suitable offer arrives, but it puts Leeds in a stronger negotiating position.