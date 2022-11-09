Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga to consider future amid Leicester City interest

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Leicester City are interested in signing Jeremy Boga from Atalanta and with that in mind, the winger is prepared to consider his options.

Atalanta reportedly paid €24 million to sign Boga from Sassuolo in January this year, but he has still been given only 57 minutes spread over four Serie A appearances this term, obviously none from the start. Preferring a 3-4-2-1 shape for his team, coach Gian Piero Gasperini obviously doesn’t see an outright winger like Boga as necessary in his lineup.

Therefore, it only makes sense for the 10-cap Ivory Coast international to consider whether a move would benefit his career more than staying in Bergamo. Leicester apparently wanted to sign him this summer, but Atalanta were open only to a loan, realizing they wouldn’t be able to recoup the money they paid for him in the first place.