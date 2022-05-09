Liverpool and Leeds United race for Aberdeen talent Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool and Leeds United are both working on signing Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer, according to several reasonably credible sources.

Ramsey is an 18-year-old right-back, with 22 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, along with one goal and five assists.

Leeds are looking to rejuvenate their options on the right defensive flanks, with both Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas past their 30th birthdays. Liverpool are, on the other hand, keen to sign a designated right-back to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, being willing to listen to offers for Neco Williams who is on loan at Fulham at the moment. Joe Gomez, who has played there this season, is in the plans of manager Jurgen Klopp as a centre-back.