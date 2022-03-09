Bayern Munich in search of right-back solutions

Bayern Munich are said to be giving some serious thought to the various possibilities the summer market could provide this year regarding their need to strengthen the ranks on the right defensive flank.

With Joshua Kimmich permanently shifted from that position to middle of the park, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has three options there at the moment, and while he obviously prefers Benjamin Pavard to either Josip Stanisic or Bouna Sarr in the starting XI, it seems he wants to add another player to present the Frenchman with a proper challenge for the spot.

According to German outlet SportBild, Bayern are considering a move for either Denzel Dumfries, who currently plays for Inter Milan, or Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax. Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg is kept in mind as an alternative at this point, an option to consider should neither Dumfries nor Mazraoui prove viable.

Having a third option in this matter is likely to prove very wise for the Bavarians. In the case of Dumfries, Inter signed him from PSV Eindhoven last summer for around €14 million, and the 25-year-old has proven a sharp acquisition after the departure of Achaf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain for close to €70m. He is a regular starter under Simone Inzaghi and Inter are once more capable of winning trophies, but even if he does prove willing to go to Bayern, Inter are likely to demand a very large fee for the player whose contract has three years left to run.

Things are notably different with Mazraoui, whose contract with Ajax expires at the end of this season and who appears likely to leave Amsterdam. There is, however, a snag there too – Barcelona have reportedly prepared a contract offer for the 24-year-old as well, which means Bayern would have to act pretty decisively to beat the Catalans if there is to be a race for his services.