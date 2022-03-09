Pedro Neto signs new Wolves contract

Pedro Neto has signed a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club have confirmed. He is now set to remain at the Molineux until the summer of 2027.

⏪ In the 2020/21 season Pedro Neto was the only Premier League player to average at least 2 shots, 2 key passes and 2 dribbles per game 📝 Back fit following a long term injury, the @Wolves star has penned a new 5-year deal on his 22nd birthday#Neto2027 pic.twitter.com/W6u7lab9Zs — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 9, 2022

Neto was frequently linked with Liverpool during the last few transfer windows and it seemed likely he would be following fellow Portuguese Diogo Jota from the Molineux to Anfield, but the Merseysiders completed their attacking line this January by signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto.

Neto is certainly a very talented attacking player and Wolves will be delighted to have his services for years to come. At the age of 22, there is plenty of time for him to develop further and join a top club eventually.