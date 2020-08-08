Lucas Torreira to return to Italy?

Having joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, Lucas Torreira reportedly could be on his way back to Italy soon.

The defensive midfielder, also capable of performing in a box-to-box role, was brought to the Emirates at the request from Unai Emery, who had just taken over from Arsene Wenger as the man in charge of the team. In his first season there, he made a total of 50 appearances in all competitions, 24 of which were starts in the Premier League. In 2019/20, those figures dropped to 39 and 17, respectively.

At the start of the recently ended campaign, Torreira seemed set to take a more active role in Arsenal’s efforts to return to the top bracket of English football, especially after Granit Xhaka lost the captain’s armband due to an altercation with the fans at the Emirates in October. The Swiss international seemed set to leave the club in January, but before the window had opened, Emery was sacked and Mikel Arteta appointed in his place.

Arteta decided to put his faith in Xhaka and Dani Ceballos in the middle of the park, which left Torreira on the fringes once more.

The 24-year-old Uruguay international was wanted by AC Milan last summer, and The Telegraph now report that the Rossoneri have reignited their interest in his services, and that he could be allowed to leave this time as Arteta seeks to raise some funds needed to rebuild his team. Meanwhile, reports in Italy suggest Fiorentina are also keen.

As for Arsenal, they have strongly been linked with the likes of Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and former Liverpool ace, now a Barcelona flop, Philippe Coutinho.