CONFIRMED: PSG sign Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain have completed and confirmed the signing of Sergio Ramos on a free transfer, after his contract with Real Madrid expired. The experienced defender has put his name on the dotted line of a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

Ramos was in a constant contract stand-off with Real Madrid, practically since 2015 when he flirted with Manchester United and a move to Old Trafford appeared very likely for a while, before the Spanish giants finally succumbed to his wishes and put a more lucrative deal on the table for him to sign.

Quite apart from that, his influence in the club had grown immense, mainly due to his admirable exploits on the pitch. Having joined from Sevilla in 2005, Ramos made a total of 671 appearances in the famous white shirt, scoring an incredible (for a defender) number of 101 goals. He was the club captain since the departure of legendary striker Raul Gonzalez in 2010, and became no less of a legend himself. Throughout the 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, he helped Real win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League crowns, the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup four times.

As his contract approached its expiration date this summer, talks were held about an extension, but no agreement was reached and the club eventually confirmed their termination and his departure as imminent.

The stumbling block was reportedly the length of a proposed new deal, with Real unwilling to offer more than 12 new months to the 35-year-old. Some believe that was the excuse club president Florentino Perez had been waiting for to sever the ties with Ramos, not wanting anyone to challenge his own influence from within.

Be that as it may, Sergio Ramos is now a PSG player, the kind of player they had been looking for since last summer to make up for the loss of Thiago Silva. They’ve already signed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer as well, and they’ve reportedly wrapped up Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan in the same way. Achraf Hakimi has arrived from Inter too, but for his services they’ll be paying a fee of up to €68 million.