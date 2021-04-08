Liverpool and Chelsea to vie for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are interested in signing Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, with manager Jurgen Klopp seeing the 18-year-old as the perfect candidate to be the long-term successor to Georginio Wijnaldum.

Playing in the same role and boasting similar skills as his more experienced compatriot, Gravenberch has played 37 games for Ajax this season, scoring four goals and assisting six, and he has already picked up three caps as a senior Netherlands international.

Wijnaldum’s contract is about to expire at the end of the season and there has been no breakthrough in the talks over a new one, even though Liverpool’s offer is still on the 30-year-old’s table.

Meanwhile, if Liverpool do make a move for Gravenberch, they will face competition from Chelsea, who are also looking to add a young central midfielder to their ranks. Gravenbergh’s contract with Ajax has two years left to run, and he is apparently valued north of €30 million.