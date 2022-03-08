Wesley Fofana signs new Leicester contract

Leicester City have confirmed that Wesley Fofana has signed a new contract, set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old defender still hasn’t played at all this season, having suffered a fibula fracture in a pre-season friendly back in August last year. Having risen through the academy ranks at Saint-Etienne, he joined Leicester in 2020 for a reported fee of €35 million and fitted in with Brendan Rodgers’ team straight away. He made 28 Premier League appearances last season, 27 of which as a starter.

Fofana has come close to returning to action after his long absence. His quality and potential has already drawn much attention, and Leicester obviously felt the need to make it clear that the young Frenchman has a place in their plans for the future.