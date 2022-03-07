Barcelona close in on Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are closing in on reaching an agreement with Andreas Christensen over a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old defender joined Chelsea at youth level back in 2012 from Brondby. Having had a two-year loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, he has made a total of 153 appearances in all competitions for the London Blues.

Chelsea face a severe defensive problem at the end of this season. Apart from Christensen, captain Cesar Azpilicueta is a reported high-priority target for Barcelona as well, while Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a number of clubs. The latter two will also be out of contract this summer and haven’t agreed to sign new ones.