Juventus could move for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Juventus could make a surprise move for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to reports in Italy.

The attacking midfielder spent 2019-20 on loan at AS Roma from Arsenal, and the deal was made permanent last summer. So far, the 88-time Armenia international has played a total of 53 games for the club from the Italian capital, scoring 20 goals and assisting another 16.

At the age of 32, he remains an important player for Paulo Fonseca’s side, but he only signed a one-year deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season unless he pens a new one.

And that is apparently the situations the Serie A champions are looking to exploit with the aim of bringing him to Turin. They are willing to offer him a lucrative deal in order to tempt him away from Roma, as per Calciomercato.