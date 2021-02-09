Alaba must reduce wage demands for Chelsea move

As reported by The Telegraph, Chelsea are considering dropping their interest in signing David Alaba when his contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season unless the defender drops his wage demands.

Given his vast experience and the fact that he’ll be joining a new club on a free transfer, the 29-year-old seems aware that his next contract could be his last big one and apparently wants to make it count. To that end, he demands to be paid around £20 million per season, which comes down to just under £400,000 per week. At the moment, the highest-paid player at Chelsea is N’Golo Kante, who makes around £100,000 less per week.

Chelsea intend to extend the contract of Thiago Silva for another season and want Alaba to partner the 36-year-old Brazilian in the heart of their defence in 2021-22, but not under conditions they obviously see equal to extortion.

Of course, Chelsea aren’t the only possible destination for the Austria international. Spanish publications have been claiming Real Madrid were the forerunners for his signature for a long time now, but with the ongoing pandemic hitting the finances of the 13-time European champions heavily and with their reported interest in bringing Kylian Mbappe to Madrid not losing any traction, it’s hard to imagine them offering Alaba the kind of money he wants.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been mentioned too with their well-documented problems at the centre-back department, but they would probably be even less willing to pay wages that large, be it Alaba or anyone else.