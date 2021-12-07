Liverpool eye Paulo Dybala?

Paulo Dybala’s contract at Juventus expires at the end of the season and an agreement over a new one is yet to be reached, and according to Calciomercato, the situation has alerted Liverpool to the possibility of signing the Argentinian forward on a free transfer.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and signed his current deal two years later. He was constantly linked with departure during the three years of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, but he’s obviously outstayed the Portuguese superstar at the club.

As for Liverpool, they’re currently locked in a tussle with the representatives of Mohamed Salah and are yet to reach an agreement to prevent the Egyptian’s deal expiring in 2023. The same applies to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Dybala would certainly represent a high-quality alternative, should the Merseysiders fail to keep hold of any of their star attackers.