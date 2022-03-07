Marcus Rashford considers future amid game-time concern

Concerned a about his game-time at Manchester United at the moment, Marcus Rashford is considering the possibility of his future lying elsewhere, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford rose through the youth ranks at United and has never worn a shirt of another club yet. He was promoted to the first-team squad by Louis van Gaal back in January 2016, at the age of 18, and his stock rose quickly. He became a hero for the supporters in March that year already, scoring the winning goal in a 0-1 victory over City in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad. He said on several occasions that he couldn’t imagine himself playing anywhere that’s not Manchester United.

But fast forward six years, and United have just been utterly destroyed in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad. The 24-year-old entered the fray off the bench for the final 25 minutes, and that’s exactly the period which showed the difference in quality between the two teams most clearly.

In fact, Rashford was named to start only nine Premier League matches all season so far, and as sources close to him reveal, he is concerned about the role intended for him in the near future. He insists he will remain professional and focused on the task ahead, but he wants clarity from the club and the coaching staff.

There’s no denying the fact that things aren’t going well at United, and the possibility of Rashford being available in the market at the end of the season, when his contract is set to enter its final 12 months, will surely raise a lot of eyebrows.