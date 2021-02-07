Manchester United keeping open dialog with Pogba – Solskjaer

Manchester United are keeping an open dialog with Paul Pogba regarding the midfielder’s future, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The matter of Pogba’s future has been loaded with speculation for a very long time now, from even before Solskjaer’s time when it was no secret that his relationship with Jose Mourinho, in charge at United back then, had deteriorated severely.

Just over a year ago, the club added Bruno Fernandes to their midfield ranks and it’s fair to say the former Sporting Lisbon man hit the ground running. Questions were soon raised about whether the pair of them could play together, and it took quite a while for them to silence their critics. Their combined form has been a key factor in United’s recent resurgence which has brought them back into proper contention for the Premier League title, arguably for the first time since the last time they won it and Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

But earlier this season, ‘superagent’ Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba, said in no uncertain terms that the Frenchman’s time at Old Trafford was drawing to an end.

“There’s no point beating about the bush. It’s better to speak out clearly, look forward and avoid wasting time to find culprits,” Raiola told Tuttosport back in early December.

“He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window.”

Nonetheless, Solskjaer obviously sees things differently at the moment, and there’s probably more substance to his words given Pogba’s fine performances these days.

Bur the 27-year-old has a more pressing worry to handle at the moment – he was taken off the pitch after 39 minutes of United’s disappointing 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday with a thigh problem. Scans are expected to take place today (Sunday), in order for the extent of the injury to be determined.