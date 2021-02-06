West Ham to consider permanent Lingard deal

West Ham United will be watching Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard closely and evaluating his contribution to their team over the remaining part of the season, with the aim of turning the deal into a permanent one if everything turns out well, according to manager David Moyes.

The 28-year-old forward had a very long patch of poor form at Old Trafford and was never really high in the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This term, he made only three appearances for United, all in the cup competitions, and his continuous omission from the squad for the Premier League and Champions League matches was a good indicator of the direction his career had taken.

His main reason for joining the Hammers on loan was reportedly a desire to be considered by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming European Championship, and he obviously needs regular game-time to have any chance of getting his wish.

Lingard’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, and if West Ham decide to pursue a permanent transfer, it’ll only make sense for United not to make it difficult and to accept any offer that might come their way, rather than keeping a player they don’t need on their wage bill for another year and then losing him for free.

As Moyes says, the next couple of months will also be a chance for Lingard to take in the surroundings at the London Stadium and to get acquainted with the way things are done at West Ham, before making his decision on a potential permanent move. His debut for the Hammers was a stellar one as he scored twice to help the team beat Aston Villa in Birmingham by 1-3.