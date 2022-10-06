Manager Mikel Arteta in do doubt over William Saliba’s desire to remain at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says there is no doubt whatsoever in his mind about William Saliba wanting to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne for €30 million back in 2019, but for three years he wasn’t given a chance to play for the first team at all. Instead, he was sent on three different loans, the last being at Olympique Marseille last season where he proved his class and earned a callup to the France national team.

Now back at the Emirates, Saliba is a regular starter under Arteta and has been delivering excellent performances one after another, and he recently hinted that there have been talks between his representatives and the club over a new contract.

“If I look at how he talks about the club and how much he wants to be here, I have no doubts that he wants to continue to be here,” the Arsenal manager said.

Saliba’s current deal expires in 2024.