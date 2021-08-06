CONFIRMED: Manchester City sign Jack Grealish

Manchester City have completed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, both clubs have confirmed.

The England international was heavily linked with the Premier League champions for several months, and the stories intensified after the Euros.

Villa were keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old attacking midfielder, CEO Christian Purslow explained, and had offered him a lucrative new deal to remain at Villa Park. However, there was a release clause in Grealish’s old contract, stating that the club would not stand in his way if a club playing in the Champions League came in and were willing to pay £100 million to sign him.

That’s exactly what Manchester City have done, and despite the best efforts of everyone at Villa to convince him to stay put, Grealish decided to make the switch. He has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad.