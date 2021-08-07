Messi in advanced PSG talks

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is in advanced talks to join Paris Saint-Germain, following the confirmation he would not be continuing with the Catalan club, according to multiple sources.

The breakup between Messi and Barcelona came as quite a shock, after confidence rose at the club that the 34-year-old superstar would be signing a new contract. Everything was apparently agreed, but then the club became aware that the deal was impossible as it would break La Liga’s wage cap regulations, and they were forced to inform Messi that his time at the Camp Nou was over.

PSG acted straight away, amid rumours suggesting Manchester City and Chelsea were also interested. Messi tried on several occasions to persuade Barcelona to re-sign Neymar from the Ligue 1 giants, but it seems that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and the world’s most expensive player will be playing together in the French capital instead.

At the moment, PSG are in advanced talks with Messi’s father Jorge, who also acts as his representative, to thrash out the final details of the contract which will then be presented for the player to sign. It’s apparently set to keep the Argentina captain at the Parc des Princes for two years, with an option of an extension for 12 months more.

PSG are working hard to provide head coach Mauricio Pochettino with enough quality to orchestrate a reclamation of the Ligue 1 title, as well as to achieve their long-term goal – to win the Champions League. They’ve already signed right-back Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter Milan, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

With Messi on board, they will truly be a formidable team to face, especially if they keep hold of Kylian Mbappe as well.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have announced that Messi will be holding a press conference on Sunday.