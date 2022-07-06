Ajax reach agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur have approached this summer’s transfer window ready to act and build on the late-secured top-four finish in the Premier League last season. There were speculations about Antonio Conte potentially leaving the club at the end of 2021/22, without a single full season in North London, but the experienced Italian tactician is obviously going nowhere and the restructure of the team under his direction is underway.

Having already signed winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion, and forward Richarlison from Everton, Spurs are believed to be close to completing a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Naturally, some players will need to be moved on to make way for the newcomers, and one of them is Steven Bergwijn. The 24-year-old winger, with three years left on his contract, appears to be on his way back to Netherlands, with Ajax reportedly agreeing a fee of around €30m to sign the former PSV Eindhoven man.

That exact amount has been reported as the price Spurs paid PSV to sign Bergwijn in the first place, back in 2020, and since then, the 22-cap Dutch international has made a total of 83 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions, scoring eight goals and producing 10 assists.

Bergwijn started just four league matches in 2021/22, and the arrivals of Richarlison and Perisic are obviously set to push him further down Conte’s list of preferred wingers. With that in mind, it clearly makes sense for the player and the club to part ways.