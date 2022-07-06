Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign AC Milan extension

There was plenty of guesswork around the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic through the late stages of the 2021/22 season, given that his contract with AC Milan was about to expire and that he turns 41 later this year. However, Fabrizio Romano claims the Swedish veteran has decided to extend his employment with the Rossoneri for further 12 months.

Ibrahimovic is currently out of action, having suffered a knee injury that’s set to keep him sidelined for six or seven months, but in order to convince Milan of his unwavering determination after their Serie A triumph, he will accept lower wages than before.

The controversial striker has so far made a total of 159 appearances for Milan in all competitions over two spells, scoring 92 goals and producing 35 assists.