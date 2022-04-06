Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out Erling Haalad move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it perfectly clear that his club will not be moving to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

As a number of German media outlets have relayed, anyone who tries to sign the Norwegian sensation will have to be willing to part with a sum exceeding the €250 million mark, including the €75m transfer fee, the sign-on fee for the player himself, the fees for his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland, and the wages set by the kind of contract Raiola insists on.

Haaland is certainly a sensational player, but these figures indeed seem a bit too steep for any club trying to maintain any kind of financial sense in the market.

“We will not be going near there,” Klopp told SportBild. “The figures being mentioned out there are crazy. We have nothing to do with them. No chance.

“That’s something I honestly don’t want. That’s no fun at all.”