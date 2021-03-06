Liverpool interested in Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool have been hit very heavily by an injury crisis in the heart of defence, with all three senior designated centre-backs they had at the start of the season now ruled out for the remaining part of it. Further more, captain Jordan Henderson, who occasionally stepped into the role, isn’t likely to play before the summer either, while Fabinho, fit at the moment, has had several injury problems of his own.

The Premier League champions made double swoop on the last day of the winter transfer window and added Ben Davies from Preston North End to their ranks and brought in Ozan Kabak from Schalke on an initial loan, but while Kabak obviously needs time to adapt to the new surroundings and system, Davies is yet to make his debut for the club.

It’s quite clear that Liverpool need to address the situation further in the summer, and according to Bild, they are looking at the possibility of signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Serie A side are believed to need the money amid a Covid-induced financial crisis, and given that Koulibaly is 29 and will have two years remaining on his contract, the upcoming window might be the last chance for them to get anything like a fair price for his services.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will know all about Koulibaly and his quality, with his team having played four Champions League matches against him in two seasons. The Senegal international would certainly be a high-quality addition for any club, and it would be quite interesting to see him pair up with 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up Virgil van Dijk.