Transfers: Deadline Day LIVE

Leicester City loan Rachid Ghezzal to Besiktas

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

Rachid Ghezzal has signed a loan deal with Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş until the end of the 2020/21 campaign. — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 5, 2020

Napoli sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan

Napoli have signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea.

Manchester United sign Alex Telles from Porto

Manchester United have completed and confirmed the signing of Alex Telles from FC Porto. The left-back has signed a five-year contract with the club having an option on another one.

Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani is expected to be announced as a United player too before the window closes.

Juventus sign Federico Chiesa on loan from Fiorentina

Juventus have signed winger Federico Chiesa on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

De Sciglio leaves Juventus on loan to Lyon

Fullback Mattia De Sciglio has joined Olympique Lyon on loan from Juventus.

Hertha sign Matteo Guendouzi on loan

Hertha Berlin have signed Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on loan for the remaining part of the season.

Und noch ein Neuzugang! 😍 Unsere neue Verstärkung für's Mittelfeld kommt aus dem Königreich! Wir leihen Mattéo #Guendouzi vom FC Arsenal aus.https://t.co/rFRIqKsOtN 👈#DeadlineDay #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/mmfrs9ME6s — Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) October 5, 2020

The 21-year-old Frenchman had a series of disciplinary problems under Mikel Arteta and was consequently frozen out of the manager’s plans.

As for Hertha, their initial plan had been to bring back Marko Grujic on another loan from Liverpool, but the Premier League champions weren’t interested in a temporary deal.

Bayern sign Bouna Sarr from Marseille

It’s really been hectic over in Munich. After signing Choupo-Moting and Douglas Costa to boost their attacking options, the Bundesliga champions are now strengthening at the back as well.

The 28-year-old fullback was a target alternative to Sergino Dest of Ajax, who ended up going to Barcelona.

RB Leipzig sign Justin Kluivert on loan

Justin Kluivert, the son of Dutch legend Patrick, has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan from AS Roma.

Ruben Vinagre joins Olympiacos on loan

The 21-year-old left-back has left Wolverhampton Wanderers and joined Olympiacos on loan for the rest of the season, with the Greek side having the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Ajax re-sign Davy Klaasen

Davy Klaasen has returned to Ajax from Werder Bremen, following a year with Everton and two with Werder Bremen. The Dutch champions are to pay a fee of €11m, potentially rising to €14m through add-ons, for the services of the 27-year-old midfielder.

Bayern Munich sign Choupo-Moting from PSG and Douglas Costa from Juventus

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of 31-year-old Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The Champions League holders have also brought back winger Douglas Costa from Juventus.

Yesterday, the Bavarians signed 23-year-old midfielder Marc Roca from Espanyol.

Sevilla sign Oussama Idrissi from AZ Alkmaar

Sevilla have completed the signing of Ousamma Idrissi from AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old winger has signed a five-year contract with the La Liga side.

⬇️ More on new boy Oussama Idrissi ⬇️ #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Alejandro Pozo has been loaned out to SD Eibar for the season.

🤝 @Alex_Pozo9 completes a loan move to @SDEibarEN until the end of the season. We wish you the best of luck, Alejandro! #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/LKh9z1QWCI — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) October 5, 2020

Inter sign Matteo Darmian on loan

Inter Milan have signed defender Matteo Darmian from Manchester United on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Hoffenheim secure Sessegnon loan

TSG Hoffenheim have signed 20-year-old Ryan Sessegnon from Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the season.

➡️ S-E-S-S-E-G-N-O-N ⬅️#TSG Hoffenheim have signed 20-year-old @RyanSessegnon from Premier League club @SpursOfficial. The England Under-21 international has joined on loan until 30th June 2021.#WelcomeRyan pic.twitter.com/AV931TWRel — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) October 5, 2020

PSG sign Danilo Pereira on loan from Porto

Paris Saint-Germain have signed 29-year-old midfielder Danilo Pereira on loan from FC Porto for the 2020/21 season, at the end of which the Ligue 1 champions have the option of making the deal permanent.

PSG also signed forward Moise Kean from Everton yesterday.

🆕✍️ Le @PSG_inside est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée dans son effectif de 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗼 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗿𝗮. Arrivé en provenance du FC Porto, le milieu portugais de 29 ans est prêté au club de la capitale jusqu’au 30 juin 2021. Ce prêt est assorti d’une option d’achat. 🔴🔵 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 5, 2020

Everton sign Ben Godfrey from Norwich

Now for the transfers. Everton are first up, with their swoop for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey ending in an agreement reportedly amounting to £20m.

It has been a good window for the Toffees, as the current standings in the Premier League table clearly show. Manager Carlo Ancelotti seems to have hit the jackpot with the acquisitions of Allan and James Rodriguez to boost his midfield, and now he’s strengthened the defence as well.

At the age of 22, Godfrey is a highly rated centre-back prospect. His arrival to Goodison Park reportedly signals the end of Everton’s interest in Jean-Clair Todibo, for whom Fulham now appear the favourites as Barcelona need to sell.

Also, forward Theo Walcot could leave the Merseyside club today with Southampton interested in a loan deal, but we’ll talk about that if it goes through.

Juventus vs Napoli postponed

We’ll start with a piece of interesting news not related to transfers. Juventus were scheduled to play Napoli in the Serie A on Sunday evening, but the visitors were told by the Naples Health Authorities (ASL) not to travel to Turin after two of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

Naturally, Napoli then asked for the match to be postponed, but the Serie A initially rejected their appeal, pointing to the regulations which say that teams are allowed to play if they have at least 13 players available, including one goalkeeper. They also said that the ASL had failed to take into account the ‘health protocol agreed between the country’s health and sports ministry and the football authorities’.

The match looked on course to be declared a 3-0 win for Juventus with Napoli forfeiting, and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli seemed to be angling for it when he said that the no-show of the visiting team did not give a great image to Italian football.

However, it has been reported this morning that the game has indeed been postponed to be played at a later date.