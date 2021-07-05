Manchester United’s Camavinga talks in progress

Having agreed a deal to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and reportedly started working on a deal to bring in defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, Manchester United are in talks to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer as well.

The 18-year-old midfielder, often praised for a maturity level far surpassing his young age, was linked very strongly with Real Madrid in the past. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be still interested, but United have obviously acted the swiftest and the talks about his proposed move to Old Trafford are progressing well.

Camavinga made 39 appearances in all competitions for Rennes in 2020-21.