RB Leipzig set price for Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku has been attracting a lot of attention with excellent performances this season. The Bundesliga club are obviously expecting a lot of interest in his services ahead and during the upcoming summer transfer window, and according to Bild, they’ve decided to demand €75 million to allow the 24-year-old to leave.

Nkunku is a product of the academy at Paris Saint-Germain, but having reached the first team in 2015, an awkward time given the club’s desire to build a team of superstars in the near future, he was forced to seek regular game-time elsewhere. He remained in the French capital until 2019, making 78 appearances for PSG in that time, but then he left to join Leipzig for a reported fee of €13m.

The attacking midfielder has been steadily improving since then, and his stock rose accordingly. This season, he’s had 38 goal involvements (25 goals, 13 assists) in just 36 matches he’s played so far in all competitions.

It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that the attentions of some of the biggest clubs across Europe have been drawn to Nkunku. The likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been credited with strong interest in his talents recently, and it may be that Leipzig feel the Frenchman will be difficult to keep.

Nkunku’s contract with Leipzig expires in 2024, which indicates that this year might be the last opportunity for the club to get a fee that fully reflects the value of the player unless he signs a new deal in the near future.