Manchester United will let Cristiano Ronaldo leave in January in case of suitable offer

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer following nine extremely successful seasons with Real Madrid, and three with Juventus.

United only acted to bring him back once city rivals Manchester City were said to be close to acquiring his services, but once they did, there was no question about where the loyalties of the experienced attacker were. He chose United, hoping to play a part in the club’s return to the same heights where they were at the time of his departure, back in 2009.

However, it all proved to have been a dream as Ronaldo became disillusioned with the project at his old club after only a year. Obviously disappointed with their failure to qualify for the Champions League and filled with doubt about their ability to challenge for the Premier League any time soon, he wanted out this summer, but United maintained the stance that he wasn’t for sale and he ended up staying put, for what is the second and last season of his contract.

At the age of 37, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has become a backup player under Erik ten Hag, which obviously isn’t something he’s prepared to live with. He’s expected to push for an exit in January again, and this time, according to James Ducker of The Telegraph, United won’t stand in his way, providing an offer they deem suitable arrives.

On Sunday, United suffered a proper thrashing at the hands of City, and Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout. Speaking to the press after the match, Ten Hag said he decided against bringing the veteran on when the game had been clearly lost by halftime, out of respect for the remarkable career the Portugal captain has had so far.

Ronaldo has had only one start for United in the Premier League so far this season.