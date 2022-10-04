Liverpool monitor MLS star Jhon Jader Duran

Liverpool have sent a scout to keep an eye on Chicaco Fire striker Jhon Jader Duran, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

Sierra is the journalist who first broke the news when Liverpool were making their move to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, and he’s generally considered a reliable source when it comes to Colombian players.

Duran rose through the youth ranks at Colombian side Envigado, where he joined the senior squad three years ago, at the age of 15. Chicago Fire reportedly paid around €1.7m to take him to the MLS in January, and since then, he’s gone on to score eight goals coupled with six assists in 27 matches in all competitions for the club.

The 18-year-old has also earned two caps as a senior international for his country.

Duran’s contract in Chicago runs until 2024 and the club are believed to have the option to extend it by two more years, but they’re apparently prepared to let him leave for €10m.