Ashley Young keen on Watford return

Ashley Young is keen to complete the cycle of his career at the same place where it began, according to the Mirror.

The 35-year-old was a product of the academy at Watford, where he came through the ranks and earned a place in the first team in 2003. He played for the club for three and a half years, making a total of 107 appearances, scoring 22 goals and laying on 10 assists.

In January 2007, Young left the Hornets to join Aston Villa, and in 2011, he made his way to Old Trafford. With Manchester United, he won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, and eventually joined Inter Milan last summer.

Now, he hopes to add the Serie A title to his collection before his contract expires in the summer, and then he intends to go back to Vicarage Road as a free agent.