Dangerous moment for Real-Ramos talks

The negotiations between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos over a new contract for the veteran defender have reached a very dangerous moment, according to AS.

Ramos and club president Florentino Perez met in December to discuss the issue, and though no agreement was found at the time, the general belief at the club was that there was still time for things to start moving in the right direction.

However, there has been no movement whatsoever since then, and the end of the season, when the 34-year-old will be out of contract, is drawing near.

With his 668 appearances in the famous white shirt and 100 goals – incredible for a defender, Ramos has certainly made a huge contribution to all of Real’s successes in the last 16 years; including four Champions League trophies.

Apparently, there are several issues around which the captain and the club hierarchy cannot find common ground. Ramos is adamant that the new contract should be for two years at least, with an option for a third. He also wants his salary to remain the same.

Real are not willing to accept those demands. They have offered him a two-year contract, but with no extension option and with a 10% salary reduction, something they expect all their players to agree to at the moment. Ramos would be open to subsequent negotiations about a pay-cut, but he is refusing to have it put in the actual contract.

These differences in expectations between the player and the club appear to have created a chasm that will be very hard to bridge between now and the end of the season.