Borussia Dortmund plan summer Peter Gulacsi swoop

Borussia Dortmund intend to make a move for goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi of RB Leipzig in the summer, according to German publication Bild.

The Hungarian goalkeeper took his first football steps in his homeland, going through the ranks at the MTK academy, before joining Liverpool in 2008. He never made a competitive first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions, even though he spent five years on their books and wore down his contract mostly on loans. Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City were the benefactors of his situation at Anfield.

He left Merseyside as a free agent in 2013, and spent two years with RB Salzburg before moving on to Leipzig two years later. Since then, he’s made a total of 205 appearances for the German side, keeping a clean sheet on 64 occasions.

Apparently, a release clause set at €10-15m comes into effect this summer, which is what Dortmund will try and exploit.