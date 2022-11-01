Inter Miami confident of landing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and recent reports have spoken about three possible scenarios for his future.

The Ligue 1 giants are said to be keen to have the Argentinian stay put with a new deal, while Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is believed to be interested in having his former teammate make an emotional return to the club after two years in France. The third option is a move to the American MLS, and according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Inter Miami are confident of successfully luring the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner across the Atlantic.

The 35-year-old forward is, of course, a part of PSG’s formidable attacking line with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe by his side. Since joining the Ligue 1 champions, he has had 51 goal involvements (21 goals and 28 assists) in as many appearances in all competitions for the club, and he remains a key figure not only on the pitch, but also as a status symbol for Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his project in the French capital.

However, it seems Messi always intended to see out the two-year contract he signed when he left Barcelona for PSG in 2021, and then move on to face a new challenge elsewhere. Brothers Jorge and Jose Mass, who own Inter Miami along with former Manchester United star David Beckham and handle most of its business, believe things are moving in the right direction for Messi to arrive to Florida next summer, even though nothing has been signed or agreed at this point.