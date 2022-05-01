Erik ten Hag wants new fullback options at Manchester United

The days of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw at Manchester United could be numbered. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new manager by the 20-time English champions and he is set to take charge of the team this summer, and according to the Mirror, he wants the club to sign a new fullback for each defensive flank.

Apparently, one of the players he wants is Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old has had one goal and five assists in 46 appearances in all competitions this season. His contract with the Eredivisie side runs until the summer of 2024, and while there’s no report of a figure Feyenoord would want for his services, Transfermarkt has him valued at €11.5m at the moment.

Things may prove far more difficult to secure the signature of Ten Hag’s preferred target for the right flank. The player he is believed to want more than any other for the role is Noussair Mazraoui, his current charge at Ajax.

The 24-year-old runs out of contract at the end of this season and would therefore represent quite a coup on a free transfer, but things are quite complicated there. Wanted previously by AS Roma and Barcelona, Mazraoui is believed to be set to join Bayern Munich and though he has tried, Ten Hag hasn’t been able to convince him to change his mind and accompany him on the journey to England.

It seems Ten Hag and Manchester United will have to consider either an alternative target, or sticking with Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as the right-back options for the time being.