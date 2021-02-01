CONFIRMED: Liverpool sign Ben Davies from Preston North End

Liverpool have completed and confirmed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston North End, in a move obviously meant to help the Premier League champions weather the hardly believable injury crisis which has hit their centre-back department.

Introducing our newest 𝐑𝐄𝐃 🔴 pic.twitter.com/S8qUWrryAV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

The 25-year-old will cost the Reds no more than £1.6 million in total, with £500,000 to be paid straight away and the rest through add-ons.

“I’m obviously delighted to be here,” Davies told Liverpool’s official website.

“It’s a huge opportunity. Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible. I’d be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players [at the club].”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg, a member of Liverpool’s Under-23 side, will go to Preston on loan for the second half of the season.